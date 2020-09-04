Marshall Wace LLP Cuts Stake in IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO)

Marshall Wace LLP decreased its stake in IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO) by 14.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 211,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 34,954 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.05% of IHS Markit worth $15,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in IHS Markit by 446.2% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 21,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,278,000 after buying an additional 17,400 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in IHS Markit by 68.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 138,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,479,000 after acquiring an additional 56,267 shares during the period. AXA raised its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 93.1% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 269,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,188,000 after acquiring an additional 130,089 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in IHS Markit by 3.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 654,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,246,000 after buying an additional 24,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 4.8% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 88,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,706,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. 88.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IHS Markit stock traded down $2.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $79.06. 81,202 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,665,922. IHS Markit Ltd has a 1 year low of $44.81 and a 1 year high of $84.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.34, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.97.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 18.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. IHS Markit’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that IHS Markit Ltd will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. IHS Markit’s payout ratio is 32.54%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on INFO shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $62.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.75.

In related news, EVP Sari Beth Granat sold 60,000 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $4,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,791,840. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert P. Kelly purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $72.29 per share, with a total value of $361,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 107,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,781,367.89. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

