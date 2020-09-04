Marshall Wace LLP Grows Holdings in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1,345.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,595 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 66,642 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Amgen were worth $16,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in Amgen by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 18,480,090 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,746,469,000 after purchasing an additional 183,075 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Amgen by 0.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,117,201 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,048,075,000 after acquiring an additional 88,020 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Amgen by 87.9% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,358,990 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,942,796,000 after acquiring an additional 3,911,383 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 7.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,263,835 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,472,598,000 after purchasing an additional 501,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,683,250 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,576,312,000 after purchasing an additional 171,906 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on AMGN shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub lowered Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Amgen from $236.00 to $223.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine raised Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Amgen from $237.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amgen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $254.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $1.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $246.15. 145,863 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,867,012. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The company has a market cap of $151.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.85. Amgen, Inc. has a one year low of $177.05 and a one year high of $264.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $246.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $229.56.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 91.98% and a net margin of 30.04%. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.97 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 43.18%.

In other news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.02, for a total value of $241,020.00. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.95, for a total value of $60,737.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,253,379.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,250 shares of company stock valued at $790,088. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

