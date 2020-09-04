Marshall Wace LLP Grows Stock Holdings in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK)

Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 18,450.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 406,623 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 404,431 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $15,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 21.8% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 23,101 shares of the bank’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 4,141 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 276,770 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,324,000 after purchasing an additional 23,090 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,496 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 3,827 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 5.1% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 184,286 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,590,000 after buying an additional 8,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter worth approximately $1,187,000. Institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.59. 261,016 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,054,754. The company has a market cap of $33.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a 52 week low of $26.40 and a 52 week high of $51.60.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 7th. Investors of record on Monday, July 27th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 24th. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 30.85%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BK shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.03.

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, EVP Mitchell E. Harris sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total value of $1,251,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 145,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,198,943.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

