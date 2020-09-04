Marshall Wace LLP Grows Stock Holdings in DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU)

Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) by 683.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,273,085 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,110,639 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.39% of DouYu International worth $14,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in DouYu International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,941,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in DouYu International by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in DouYu International by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 77,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in DouYu International by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in DouYu International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.85% of the company’s stock.

DOYU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of DouYu International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. 86 Research downgraded shares of DouYu International to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.69.

DouYu International stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.38. 24,049 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,631,344. The stock has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.58 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a current ratio of 4.61. DouYu International Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $6.11 and a 52-week high of $17.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.24 and its 200 day moving average is $9.94.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.95. DouYu International had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. DouYu International’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that DouYu International Holdings Limited will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DouYu International Holdings Limited operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming in China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.

