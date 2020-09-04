Marshall Wace LLP Has $14.20 Million Stock Position in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL)

Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 148.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 146,403 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,417 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Allstate were worth $14,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Allstate by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,055,327 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $371,995,000 after purchasing an additional 44,511 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in Allstate by 43.4% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,631,036 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $304,556,000 after buying an additional 1,098,764 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Allstate by 174.8% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,285,586 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $314,924,000 after buying an additional 2,090,026 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Allstate by 11.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,109,665 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $301,607,000 after purchasing an additional 328,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Allstate by 109.5% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,987,166 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $274,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561,512 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Allstate stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $93.82. 66,921 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,717,484. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.54 billion, a PE ratio of 6.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Allstate Corp has a one year low of $64.13 and a one year high of $125.92.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $1.05. Allstate had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 10.28%. The firm had revenue of $9.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Allstate Corp will post 12.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Allstate’s payout ratio is 20.71%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Allstate from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Allstate from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Bank of America began coverage on Allstate in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Allstate in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.79.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

