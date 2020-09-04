Marshall Wace LLP Has $14.78 Million Stock Holdings in Malibu Boats Inc (NASDAQ:MBUU)

Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Malibu Boats Inc (NASDAQ:MBUU) by 704.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 284,541 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 249,155 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned 1.39% of Malibu Boats worth $14,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MBUU. RK Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Malibu Boats in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,829,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in Malibu Boats during the 2nd quarter worth $790,000. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Malibu Boats by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Malibu Boats by 221.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 474,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,657,000 after acquiring an additional 326,771 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 108,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,639,000 after purchasing an additional 6,930 shares in the last quarter. 98.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Malibu Boats alerts:

NASDAQ MBUU traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.54. The company had a trading volume of 12,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,906. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Malibu Boats Inc has a fifty-two week low of $18.02 and a fifty-two week high of $63.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.30.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.28. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 28.59% and a net margin of 9.43%. The business had revenue of $118.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Malibu Boats Inc will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MBUU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Malibu Boats from $38.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Malibu Boats in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley raised Malibu Boats from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $56.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Malibu Boats in a report on Sunday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.25.

About Malibu Boats

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells recreational powerboats. The company offers performance sport boats under the Malibu and Axis brand names; and sterndrives and outboard boats under the Cobalt brand name. Its boats are used for water sports, including water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

See Also: Depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBUU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Malibu Boats Inc (NASDAQ:MBUU).

Receive News & Ratings for Malibu Boats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malibu Boats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.