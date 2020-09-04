Marshall Wace LLP Has $15.81 Million Position in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Marshall Wace LLP lessened its holdings in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 72.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 243,274 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 651,918 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $15,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 3,666 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in CVS Health by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 13,531 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 11,055 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. now owns 18,346 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 5,820 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.88% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $60.14. The stock had a trading volume of 339,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,031,503. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $64.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $79.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.67. CVS Health Corp has a one year low of $52.04 and a one year high of $77.03.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $65.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.29 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 3.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that CVS Health Corp will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CVS. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on CVS Health from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. UBS Group decreased their price target on CVS Health from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.13.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

Featured Story: How to read a candlestick chart



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.