Marshall Wace LLP Increases Stock Position in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (NYSE:FCAU)

Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (NYSE:FCAU) by 104.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,625,111 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 828,411 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.08% of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles worth $16,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,375,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,550,000 after acquiring an additional 5,854,770 shares during the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd boosted its stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 168.4% during the 1st quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 8,839,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,740,000 after acquiring an additional 5,546,288 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 5,171,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,238,000 after buying an additional 211,273 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 4,149,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,915,000 after buying an additional 1,387,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,253,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,203,000 after buying an additional 694,359 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

Shares of FCAU stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.20. The stock had a trading volume of 207,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,016,931. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV has a twelve month low of $6.00 and a twelve month high of $16.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.52 billion, a PE ratio of -11.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.98) by $1.33. The company had revenue of $11.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.95 billion. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 4.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 56.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Company Profile

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles, components, and production systems. The company operates through five segments: NAFTA, LATAM, APAC, EMEA, and Maserati. It provides passenger cars, SUV vehicles, trucks, and light commercial vehicles under the Jeep, Ram, Dodge, Chrysler, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Alfa Romeo, and Abarth brands; and luxury vehicles under the Maserati brand, as well as related service parts and accessories, and service contracts under the Mopar brand.

