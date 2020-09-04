Marshall Wace LLP Lowers Position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Marshall Wace LLP decreased its position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,256,712 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 404,949 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.36% of Hanesbrands worth $14,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Hanesbrands by 95.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,275 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 13,807 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 21.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 490,677 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,773,000 after buying an additional 86,798 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in Hanesbrands by 2.7% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 65,741 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Hanesbrands by 1.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,407,832 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $207,830,000 after purchasing an additional 464,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Hanesbrands in the first quarter worth $125,000. 93.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HBI traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.40. The company had a trading volume of 306,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,972,757. The company has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.01. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.96 and a 12-month high of $16.75.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The textile maker reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.62. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 55.54% and a net margin of 7.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.09%.

In related news, Director Ann Elizabeth Ziegler sold 12,947 shares of Hanesbrands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total transaction of $205,857.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $685,051.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HBI. Barclays upgraded Hanesbrands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Hanesbrands from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. ValuEngine lowered Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Hanesbrands from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, BofA Securities upgraded Hanesbrands from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $8.50 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Hanesbrands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.21.

Hanesbrands Profile

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear and International.

