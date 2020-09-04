Marshall Wace LLP Makes New $14.63 Million Investment in Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 241,408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,632,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.09% of Maxim Integrated Products at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 124.2% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,388,116 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $205,354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877,069 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 4.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,958,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,116,020,000 after acquiring an additional 959,483 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 53.9% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,047,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $99,546,000 after acquiring an additional 717,043 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. raised its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 420.1% in the second quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 727,214 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,076,000 after acquiring an additional 587,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 38.1% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,457,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,956,000 after acquiring an additional 402,306 shares in the last quarter. 89.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MXIM traded down $0.90 during trading on Friday, hitting $67.65. 97,641 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,472,432. The company has a market cap of $18.86 billion, a PE ratio of 28.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.10 and a 200 day moving average of $58.96. Maxim Integrated Products Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.93 and a 52-week high of $73.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 5.11 and a quick ratio of 4.54.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 36.29% and a net margin of 29.88%. The company had revenue of $545.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Maxim Integrated Products Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 27th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 26th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Maxim Integrated Products’s payout ratio is presently 84.96%.

In related news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.38, for a total value of $4,342,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Edwin Medlin sold 12,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.17, for a total transaction of $887,451.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 108,312 shares of company stock worth $7,429,985. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

MXIM has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $55.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Maxim Group cut Maxim Integrated Products from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.24.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

