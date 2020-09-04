Marshall Wace LLP Makes New $17.20 Million Investment in China Biologic Products Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CBPO)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in China Biologic Products Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CBPO) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 168,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,199,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.43% of China Biologic Products as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in China Biologic Products during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in China Biologic Products by 16.0% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in China Biologic Products during the second quarter valued at $225,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in China Biologic Products by 61.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 2,219 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of China Biologic Products by 15.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,934 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.65% of the company’s stock.

CBPO has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of China Biologic Products from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of China Biologic Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd.

CBPO stock traded up $0.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $107.44. 659 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,179. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $106.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.30. China Biologic Products Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $97.91 and a 1 year high of $119.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 0.67.

China Biologic Products (NASDAQ:CBPO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.17). China Biologic Products had a net margin of 29.02% and a return on equity of 9.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that China Biologic Products Holdings Inc will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About China Biologic Products

China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of human plasma-based biopharmaceutical products to hospitals and inoculation centers in the People's Republic of China. It offers human albumin for treating shock caused by blood loss trauma or burn; raised intracranial pressure caused by hydrocephalus or trauma; oedema or ascites caused by hepatocirrhosis and nephropathy; and neonatal hyperbilirubinemia, as well as for the prevention and treatment of low-density-lipoproteinemia.

