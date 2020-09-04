Marshall Wace LLP Sells 158,205 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Marshall Wace LLP lessened its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 163,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 158,205 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $12,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 45,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,472,000 after acquiring an additional 3,149 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.2% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 2,591,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,409,000 after purchasing an additional 79,468 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 495,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,094,000 after purchasing an additional 6,198 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 16,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 3,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 3,656 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on MRK. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.54.

MRK traded down $0.81 on Friday, hitting $84.68. The company had a trading volume of 322,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,149,243. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.45. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.25 and a 52-week high of $92.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $10.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.52 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 52.94% and a net margin of 22.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.01%.

In other news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 18,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.55, for a total transaction of $1,539,337.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,639 shares in the company, valued at $8,125,560.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 36,285 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $2,902,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,028,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 65,541 shares of company stock valued at $5,303,782. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.