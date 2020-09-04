Marshall Wace LLP Sells 28,312 Shares of Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM)

Posted by on Sep 4th, 2020

Marshall Wace LLP lowered its position in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 55,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,312 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Anthem were worth $14,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Anthem in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. 1776 Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Anthem by 148.0% during the second quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Anthem by 315.8% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Anthem by 130.8% during the second quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANTM traded down $3.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $273.55. The company had a trading volume of 34,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 996,076. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $275.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $266.17. The company has a market cap of $70.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.91. Anthem Inc has a 12-month low of $171.03 and a 12-month high of $309.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $9.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.77 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $29.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.37 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 5.24%. Anthem’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Anthem Inc will post 22.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.55%.

ANTM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Anthem from $319.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Anthem in a report on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $307.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Anthem has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.47.

Anthem Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

