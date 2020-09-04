Marshall Wace LLP Sells 55,544 Shares of Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI)

Marshall Wace LLP cut its stake in shares of Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,346 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 55,544 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.06% of Msci worth $16,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in shares of Msci by 512.5% during the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 98 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Msci during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Msci by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 109 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Msci by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of Msci during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

MSCI stock traded down $13.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $346.63. The stock had a trading volume of 17,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,595. The firm has a market cap of $31.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.12 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $371.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $329.23. Msci Inc has a 52-week low of $210.34 and a 52-week high of $398.49.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $409.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.25 million. Msci had a negative return on equity of 268.97% and a net margin of 32.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Msci Inc will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th were paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. This is a boost from Msci’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. Msci’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.45%.

In other Msci news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.47, for a total value of $868,675.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 283,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,349,646.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott A. Crum sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.69, for a total value of $1,318,415.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,279 shares in the company, valued at $11,029,106.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,500 shares of company stock worth $3,105,365. 2.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MSCI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Msci from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $383.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Msci in a research report on Friday, July 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Msci from $342.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Msci from $337.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Msci from $346.00 to $501.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $348.00.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

