Marshall Wace North America L.P. Decreases Stock Position in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. lowered its stake in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 82.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 364,122 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in Linde were worth $16,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Linde by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC increased its holdings in Linde by 164.2% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 21,694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,602,000 after purchasing an additional 13,483 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank purchased a new position in Linde during the 2nd quarter valued at about $562,000. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB increased its holdings in Linde by 72.4% during the 2nd quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 448,747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $95,184,000 after purchasing an additional 188,517 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in Linde during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $14,262,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on LIN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Linde from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Linde from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Cfra cut their price objective on Linde from $245.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Norddeutsche Landesbank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Linde from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.11.

Shares of NYSE:LIN traded down $3.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $246.72. 96,199 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,495,895. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.71 billion, a PE ratio of 59.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $246.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Linde PLC has a 12-month low of $146.71 and a 12-month high of $260.49.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $6.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. Linde had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 8.27%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Linde PLC will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.963 per share. This represents a $3.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 2nd. Linde’s payout ratio is 52.45%.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

