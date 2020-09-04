Marshall Wace North America L.P. Has $14.54 Million Position in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. reduced its stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 33.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 388,992 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 193,901 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $14,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 215.6% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 60.8% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,677 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MPC shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.93.

Shares of NYSE:MPC traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.70. The company had a trading volume of 221,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,508,898. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.88. The company has a market capitalization of $22.78 billion, a PE ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a one year low of $15.26 and a one year high of $69.65.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.86) by $0.53. The company had revenue of $15.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.49 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 7.55% and a positive return on equity of 3.04%. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. Research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post -3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.88%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.96%.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

Featured Story: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.