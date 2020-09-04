Marshall Wace North America L.P. Sells 192,846 Shares of Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. cut its holdings in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 76.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 58,259 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 192,846 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in Msci were worth $19,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MSCI. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in Msci by 512.5% in the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 98 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Msci in the second quarter worth about $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Msci by 34.6% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 109 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Msci by 57.7% in the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in Msci in the first quarter worth about $56,000. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.69, for a total transaction of $1,318,415.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,029,106.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.31, for a total transaction of $918,275.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 280,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,024,210.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,105,365. 2.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:MSCI traded down $14.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $346.38. The company had a trading volume of 17,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,595. Msci Inc has a 52 week low of $210.34 and a 52 week high of $398.49. The firm has a market cap of $31.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.12 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $371.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $329.23.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.09. Msci had a net margin of 32.14% and a negative return on equity of 268.97%. The business had revenue of $409.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Msci Inc will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th were given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. This is an increase from Msci’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Msci’s payout ratio is 48.45%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MSCI. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Msci from $346.00 to $501.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Msci in a report on Friday, July 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Msci from $342.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Msci from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $383.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Msci from $337.00 to $366.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $348.00.

Msci Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

