Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) Cut to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital raised shares of Marten Transport from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $17.33 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Marten Transport from $18.00 to $19.33 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marten Transport from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $19.33 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.25.

MRTN opened at $18.05 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.89. Marten Transport has a 1 year low of $10.67 and a 1 year high of $20.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 23.58 and a beta of 0.97.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $212.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.80 million. Marten Transport had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 10.61%. On average, research analysts expect that Marten Transport will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.86%.

In related news, President Timothy M. Kohl sold 25,000 shares of Marten Transport stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.55, for a total value of $463,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Marten Transport in the second quarter worth $28,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 136.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Marten Transport in the second quarter worth $96,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Marten Transport by 134.6% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,236 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Marten Transport by 85.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,685 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,083 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.45% of the company’s stock.

About Marten Transport

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

