MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) Shares Acquired by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) by 473.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,680 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,214 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.07% of MCCORMICK & CO /SH worth $15,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. NovaPoint Capital LLC boosted its holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 11,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 8,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 3,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

MKC traded down $2.80 on Friday, hitting $201.21. 27,830 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 382,698. The firm has a market cap of $27.95 billion, a PE ratio of 36.68, a P/E/G ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 0.39. MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV has a twelve month low of $112.22 and a twelve month high of $211.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $198.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 25th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 21.34%. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

MKC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $156.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. UBS Group raised MCCORMICK & CO /SH to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised MCCORMICK & CO /SH from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.20.

In other MCCORMICK & CO /SH news, VP Christina M. Mcmullen sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.21, for a total value of $453,025.00. Also, Director Patricia A. Little sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.14, for a total transaction of $895,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,917,832.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,408 shares of company stock worth $10,487,929 in the last 90 days. 11.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

