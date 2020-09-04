Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) Short Interest Update

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 4,820,000 shares, a growth of 36.5% from the July 30th total of 3,530,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 38.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,777,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,242,000 after purchasing an additional 5,498,152 shares during the period. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 36.6% in the second quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 14,055,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,764,547 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 10.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,223,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,895 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the second quarter worth $1,051,000. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 8.7% in the second quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 5,688,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,284,000 after purchasing an additional 457,316 shares during the period. 40.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MLCO traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.08. 134,032 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,618,212. The company has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a PE ratio of -15.74 and a beta of 1.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.98 and a 200 day moving average of $16.39. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a 52-week low of $10.81 and a 52-week high of $25.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $175.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.31 million. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 21.63% and a negative net margin of 14.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 88.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Melco Resorts & Entertainment will post -2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MLCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $19.60 to $21.80 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a research note on Sunday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.69.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

