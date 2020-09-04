Mercialys (OTCMKTS:MEIYF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Mercialys (OTCMKTS:MEIYF) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Mercialys in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th.

MEIYF opened at $6.90 on Monday.

About Mercialys

Mercialys is one of France's leading real estate companies, focused exclusively on shopping centers and high-street retail assets. At June 30, 2020, Mercialys had a portfolio of 2,111 leases, representing a rental value of Euro 182.3 million on an annualized basis. At June 30, 2020, it owned properties with an estimated value of Euro 3.5 billion (including transfer taxes).

