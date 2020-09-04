MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MGE Energy is a public utility holding company. Its principal subsidiary, MGE, generates and distributes electricity to more than 128,000 customers in Dane County, Wisconsin (250 square miles) and purchases, transports and distributes natural gas to nearly 123,000 customers in seven south-central and western Wisconsin counties (1,375 square miles). (Press Release) “

Get MGE Energy alerts:

MGEE has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America started coverage on shares of MGE Energy in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. They set an underperform rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of MGE Energy from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Saturday, August 29th.

NASDAQ:MGEE opened at $64.61 on Tuesday. MGE Energy has a 1 year low of $47.19 and a 1 year high of $83.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 24.47, a PEG ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.41.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $117.04 million for the quarter. MGE Energy had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 10.44%. As a group, analysts anticipate that MGE Energy will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is an increase from MGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. MGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.96%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of MGE Energy by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 289,993 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,708,000 after buying an additional 4,529 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in MGE Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in MGE Energy by 2.4% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 597,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,518,000 after purchasing an additional 13,900 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in MGE Energy by 4.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in MGE Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $278,000. 46.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MGE Energy

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through five segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity; owns or leases electric generation facilities located in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

Featured Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MGE Energy (MGEE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.