MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $199.64 Million

Equities analysts forecast that MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) will report $199.64 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for MGM Growth Properties’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $213.23 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $194.30 million. MGM Growth Properties posted sales of $226.01 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MGM Growth Properties will report full-year sales of $804.83 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $792.60 million to $849.27 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $805.67 million, with estimates ranging from $788.60 million to $864.12 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for MGM Growth Properties.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.28). MGM Growth Properties had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 0.65%. The business had revenue of $194.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis.

MGP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised MGM Growth Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on MGM Growth Properties from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on MGM Growth Properties from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on MGM Growth Properties in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised MGM Growth Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.97.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MGP. Blackstone Group Inc bought a new stake in MGM Growth Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $115,779,000. Capital World Investors raised its stake in MGM Growth Properties by 1,568.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,337,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,995,000 after acquiring an additional 3,137,327 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in MGM Growth Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,481,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in MGM Growth Properties by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,268,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637,215 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in MGM Growth Properties by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,699,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559,918 shares during the period. 94.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MGP stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.52. 20,615 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 913,166. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.81 and its 200 day moving average is $26.32. MGM Growth Properties has a twelve month low of $11.43 and a twelve month high of $34.37. The company has a current ratio of 8.04, a quick ratio of 8.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.69.

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

