MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.30 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) will post $1.30 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for MGM Resorts International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $946.80 million and the highest is $1.96 billion. MGM Resorts International posted sales of $3.31 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 60.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will report full year sales of $5.84 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.00 billion to $7.30 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $9.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.20 billion to $11.12 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover MGM Resorts International.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($1.52) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.65) by $0.13. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 21.28%. The firm had revenue of $289.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.57 million.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MGM shares. Wolfe Research cut MGM Resorts International from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $35.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.69.

MGM traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $23.12. 771,515 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,125,204. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.83. MGM Resorts International has a 52-week low of $5.90 and a 52-week high of $34.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a PE ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 2.39.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be given a $0.0025 dividend. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.04%. This is a positive change from MGM Resorts International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is presently 1.30%.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Taylor sold 1,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.76, for a total value of $35,621.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Mcmanus sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.84, for a total value of $456,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,114,230.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 51,637 shares of company stock valued at $1,129,321. Corporate insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in MGM Resorts International by 115.9% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 6,130 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International during the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 2.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 903,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,660,000 after purchasing an additional 24,816 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 82.4% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 615,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,268,000 after purchasing an additional 278,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the first quarter worth about $140,000. 66.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MGM Resorts International (MGM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.