Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) PT Raised to $240.00

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its target price raised by Mizuho from $225.00 to $240.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the software giant’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on MSFT. Credit Suisse Group set a $225.00 price target on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Microsoft from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Bank of America restated a buy rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $216.24.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $217.30 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $211.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.49. Microsoft has a one year low of $132.52 and a one year high of $232.86. The company has a market cap of $1,644.45 billion, a PE ratio of 37.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.89.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $38.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.59 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 39.45%. Equities research analysts expect that Microsoft will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 35.42%.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 15,014 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.59, for a total transaction of $3,206,840.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 545,484 shares in the company, valued at $116,509,927.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,871 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total transaction of $6,479,822.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,942.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 61,074 shares of company stock valued at $12,950,880. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 1,625 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 7,764 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,579,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 3,118 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, UMA Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,618 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,836,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

