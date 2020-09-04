Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) Price Target Lowered to C$22.50 at Scotiabank

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) had its price target lowered by Scotiabank from C$22.75 to C$22.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James set a C$24.00 price objective on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$24.50 to C$23.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$25.50 to C$24.00 in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$24.13.

MI.UN opened at C$17.90 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $649.32 million and a P/E ratio of 7.23. Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust has a 52-week low of C$15.58 and a 52-week high of C$28.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.98, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$18.49 and its 200-day moving average is C$20.60.

Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario to own income-producing multi-residential properties located in urban markets in Canada. The REIT owns a portfolio of high-quality income-producing multi-residential rental properties located in Toronto, Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton.

