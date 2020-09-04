Mizuho Raises Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Price Target to $30.00

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) had its price target upped by Mizuho from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on INVH. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. They set a buy rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Invitation Homes from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Invitation Homes from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.31.

Invitation Homes stock opened at $28.82 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.88 and a 200-day moving average of $26.51. Invitation Homes has a 1 year low of $15.64 and a 1 year high of $32.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 3.00. The company has a market capitalization of $16.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.84.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.22). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 2.18%. The firm had revenue of $449.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.00%.

In other Invitation Homes news, CFO Ernest Michael Freedman sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total transaction of $1,512,500.00. Also, COO Charles D. Young sold 13,856 shares of Invitation Homes stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total value of $418,589.76. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 143,856 shares of company stock valued at $4,297,490. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INVH. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 97.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 208.3% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 117.3% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP purchased a new position in shares of Invitation Homes in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes is a leading owner and operator of single-family rental homes, offering residents high-quality homes across America. With over 80,000 homes for lease in 17 markets across the country, Invitation Homes is meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing residents access to updated homes with features they value, such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools.

