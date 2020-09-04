Mizuho Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Mizuho reissued their buy rating on shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $67.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of $70.00.

EIX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America raised Edison International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and cut their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating on shares of Edison International in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine downgraded Edison International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Edison International from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Edison International from $87.00 to $79.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Edison International presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $70.13.

Shares of NYSE:EIX opened at $52.96 on Monday. Edison International has a 52 week low of $43.63 and a 52 week high of $78.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $19.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.08, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.14.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.11). Edison International had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.6375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.26%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EIX. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 12,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Edison International by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Edison International by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 18,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Edison International by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 70,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after buying an additional 19,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edison International during the 1st quarter worth $4,387,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

