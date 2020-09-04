Mizuho Trims Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Target Price to $280.00

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) had its target price decreased by Mizuho from $285.00 to $280.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on ADSK. Barclays lifted their target price on Autodesk from $274.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Autodesk from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Wedbush cut their price target on Autodesk from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Autodesk from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $255.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Autodesk from $245.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Autodesk has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $240.13.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Shares of ADSK opened at $242.09 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $240.41 and its 200 day moving average is $205.09. The company has a market capitalization of $55.57 billion, a PE ratio of 148.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.52. Autodesk has a 12-month low of $125.38 and a 12-month high of $261.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.31.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The software company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $913.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $901.76 million. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 457.10% and a net margin of 10.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Autodesk will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 8,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.64, for a total transaction of $2,023,091.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Steven M. Blum sold 7,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.67, for a total value of $1,780,148.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,249 shares of company stock valued at $10,927,999. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CX Institutional raised its position in Autodesk by 233.3% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 160 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 458.6% in the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 162 shares of the software company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 196 shares of the software company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. 90.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

Recommended Story: What is an inverted yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.