Mizuho Trims Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Target Price to $280.00

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) had its target price decreased by Mizuho from $285.00 to $280.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other analysts also recently issued reports on ADSK. Barclays lifted their target price on Autodesk from $274.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Autodesk from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Wedbush cut their price target on Autodesk from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Autodesk from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $255.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Autodesk from $245.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Autodesk has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $240.13.
Shares of ADSK opened at $242.09 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $240.41 and its 200 day moving average is $205.09. The company has a market capitalization of $55.57 billion, a PE ratio of 148.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.52. Autodesk has a 12-month low of $125.38 and a 12-month high of $261.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.31.
In related news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 8,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.64, for a total transaction of $2,023,091.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Steven M. Blum sold 7,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.67, for a total value of $1,780,148.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,249 shares of company stock valued at $10,927,999. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CX Institutional raised its position in Autodesk by 233.3% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 160 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 458.6% in the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 162 shares of the software company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 196 shares of the software company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. 90.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Autodesk
Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.
