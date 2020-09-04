Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Purchased by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 31.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 904,510 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 216,832 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Mondelez International worth $46,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 71.5% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the first quarter worth $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 249.3% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the second quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 842.9% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 1,160,827 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total transaction of $64,495,548.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $707,112.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 482,778 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.61, for a total value of $26,847,284.58. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,727 shares in the company, valued at $707,748.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,876,741 shares of company stock worth $160,211,881 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank raised Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub downgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank raised Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mondelez International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.24.

NASDAQ MDLZ traded up $0.20 on Friday, hitting $58.03. 684,157 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,254,525. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.91 and a 200 day moving average of $52.90. Mondelez International Inc has a twelve month low of $41.19 and a twelve month high of $59.96. The company has a market capitalization of $84.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 13.31%. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.15%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

