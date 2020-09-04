Monetha 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $284,499.00 (MTH)

Monetha (CURRENCY:MTH) traded 9.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. During the last week, Monetha has traded down 24% against the U.S. dollar. One Monetha token can currently be purchased for about $0.0083 or 0.00000079 BTC on major exchanges. Monetha has a total market cap of $3.34 million and $284,499.00 worth of Monetha was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Monetha alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001488 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00042815 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005478 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $586.02 or 0.05607061 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002520 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003818 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00034898 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003375 BTC.

Monetha Profile

Monetha is a token. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2017. Monetha’s total supply is 402,400,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Monetha is /r/Monetha and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Monetha is www.monetha.io . Monetha’s official message board is medium.com/@monetha . Monetha’s official Twitter account is @Monetha_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Monetha Token Trading

Monetha can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monetha directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monetha should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monetha using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Monetha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monetha and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.