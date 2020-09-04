Monness Crespi & Hardt Boosts Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Price Target to $144.00

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its price objective hoisted by Monness Crespi & Hardt from $117.50 to $144.00 in a research note released on Monday, Briefing.com reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt currently has a buy rating on the iPhone maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Apple from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Apple from $82.50 to $94.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apple from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $126.50 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Apple in a report on Friday, July 24th. They issued an underperform rating and a $78.75 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Apple from $81.50 to $100.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $100.46.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $120.88 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2,067.36 billion, a PE ratio of 36.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.66. Apple has a 1-year low of $51.83 and a 1-year high of $137.98.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The iPhone maker reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $59.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.94 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 70.66% and a net margin of 21.33%. On average, analysts anticipate that Apple will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th were given a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 7th. Apple’s payout ratio is 27.61%.

In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 265,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.91, for a total value of $131,760,655.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lountzis Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Apple during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Apple during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new stake in Apple during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Heard Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Apple during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP grew its stake in Apple by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP now owns 500 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Analyst Recommendations for Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL)

