Morgan Stanley Begins Coverage on Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH)

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Oak Street Health in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on Oak Street Health in a report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $55.50.
Shares of OSH stock opened at $47.39 on Monday. Oak Street Health has a fifty-two week low of $37.11 and a fifty-two week high of $53.58.
About Oak Street Health
Oak Street Health, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in designing and building the Oak Street platform to address the unmet needs of the chronically ill Medicare population in the United States. It operates primary care centers serving Medicare beneficiaries. The company contracts with health plans to generate medical costs savings and realize a return on its investment in primary care.
Recommended Story: Portfolio Manager
Receive News & Ratings for Oak Street Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oak Street Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.