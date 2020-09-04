Morgan Stanley Begins Coverage on Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH)

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Oak Street Health in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on Oak Street Health in a report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $55.50.

Shares of OSH stock opened at $47.39 on Monday. Oak Street Health has a fifty-two week low of $37.11 and a fifty-two week high of $53.58.

In other news, Director Kim Keck acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 5.66% of the company’s stock.

About Oak Street Health

Oak Street Health, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in designing and building the Oak Street platform to address the unmet needs of the chronically ill Medicare population in the United States. It operates primary care centers serving Medicare beneficiaries. The company contracts with health plans to generate medical costs savings and realize a return on its investment in primary care.

