Morgan Stanley Increases Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Price Target to $10.00

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on ANF. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Friday, May 29th. TheStreet lowered Abercrombie & Fitch from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Wedbush restated a buy rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.80.

Get Abercrombie & Fitch alerts:

Shares of ANF stock opened at $12.69 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.20. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 12 month low of $7.41 and a 12 month high of $18.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $798.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The apparel retailer reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.06. Abercrombie & Fitch had a negative return on equity of 10.04% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. The firm had revenue of $698.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.48) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Abercrombie & Fitch will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 5.5% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 288,100 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,065,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the second quarter worth approximately $132,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 34.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 291,715 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,104,000 after purchasing an additional 74,919 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 0.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 567,598 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $6,040,000 after purchasing an additional 3,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the second quarter worth approximately $2,297,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.94% of the company’s stock.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The Company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, and Gilly Hicks brands.

Recommended Story: How big is the FinTech market?

Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.