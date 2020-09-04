Morgan Stanley Increases American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Price Target to $30.00

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $23.00 to $30.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

AMH has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet raised American Homes 4 Rent from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Homes 4 Rent from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. B. Riley boosted their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Raymond James restated a buy rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. They issued a neutral rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. American Homes 4 Rent presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.79.

AMH stock opened at $28.73 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1-year low of $17.50 and a 1-year high of $29.89. The stock has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.61 and a beta of 0.59.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.22). American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.29% and a net margin of 11.94%. The business had revenue of $283.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is currently 18.02%.

In other news, COO Bryan Smith sold 22,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total value of $640,397.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 74,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,080,681.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 21.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMH. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 97.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 162,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,688,000 after purchasing an additional 80,314 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 714,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,578,000 after acquiring an additional 189,997 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the 1st quarter valued at about $313,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 75.4% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 34,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 14,834 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 93.2% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 9,214 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.61% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

