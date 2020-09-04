Morgan Stanley Increases TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) Price Target to $9.80

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $9.30 to $9.80 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. HSBC downgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $9.20 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of TechnipFMC from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $9.50 to $10.25 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of TechnipFMC from a hold rating to an underperform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised shares of TechnipFMC from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.90.

Shares of NYSE FTI opened at $7.68 on Monday. TechnipFMC has a 12-month low of $4.49 and a 12-month high of $26.53. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of -0.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.66.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. TechnipFMC had a negative net margin of 42.22% and a positive return on equity of 0.93%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that TechnipFMC will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in TechnipFMC by 7.2% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 28,323 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 151.4% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 676,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,562,000 after acquiring an additional 407,600 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the first quarter worth $279,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 1,037.3% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 627,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,231,000 after acquiring an additional 572,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 308.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,070,779 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563,756 shares in the last quarter. 76.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Onshore/Offshore, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment manufactures and designs products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in deepwater exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

