Morgan Stanley Raises State Street (NYSE:STT) Price Target to $69.00

State Street (NYSE:STT) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $64.00 to $69.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of State Street from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of State Street from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of State Street from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on State Street from $61.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on State Street from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $76.00.

STT opened at $67.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. State Street has a 52-week low of $42.10 and a 52-week high of $85.89. The firm has a market cap of $24.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.58 and its 200-day moving average is $62.31.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 20.27%. State Street’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that State Street will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total value of $26,662.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,419,663. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Lehner sold 500 shares of State Street stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.55, for a total transaction of $31,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,860 shares in the company, valued at $1,516,303. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolis Capital Ltd increased its holdings in State Street by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 1,170,936 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $74,413,000 after purchasing an additional 390,253 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in shares of State Street by 21.8% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 21,831 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in shares of State Street during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,245,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in State Street in the first quarter worth $4,238,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in State Street by 1,137.9% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 85,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 78,501 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

