Morgan Stanley Raises State Street (NYSE:STT) Price Target to $69.00

State Street (NYSE:STT) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $64.00 to $69.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the asset manager’s stock.
A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of State Street from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of State Street from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of State Street from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on State Street from $61.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on State Street from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $76.00.
STT opened at $67.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. State Street has a 52-week low of $42.10 and a 52-week high of $85.89. The firm has a market cap of $24.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.58 and its 200-day moving average is $62.31.
In other news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total value of $26,662.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,419,663. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Lehner sold 500 shares of State Street stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.55, for a total transaction of $31,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,860 shares in the company, valued at $1,516,303. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolis Capital Ltd increased its holdings in State Street by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 1,170,936 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $74,413,000 after purchasing an additional 390,253 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in shares of State Street by 21.8% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 21,831 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in shares of State Street during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,245,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in State Street in the first quarter worth $4,238,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in State Street by 1,137.9% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 85,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 78,501 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.
State Street Company Profile
State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.
See Also: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?
Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.