Morgan Stanley Reiterates €49.00 Price Target for Fresenius SE & Co KGaA (FRA:FRE)

Morgan Stanley set a €49.00 ($57.65) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA (FRA:FRE) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on FRE. Jefferies Financial Group set a €35.00 ($41.18) target price on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. UBS Group set a €47.00 ($55.29) target price on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Deutsche Bank set a €57.00 ($67.06) target price on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Independent Research set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Warburg Research set a €63.00 ($74.12) target price on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Fresenius SE & Co KGaA presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €51.33 ($60.38).

FRA:FRE opened at €38.86 ($45.72) on Tuesday. Fresenius SE & Co KGaA has a one year low of €60.16 ($70.78) and a one year high of €80.00 ($94.12). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €41.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of €40.90.

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

