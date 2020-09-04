Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) Hits New 1-Year High at $10.31

Mullen Group Ltd (TSE:MTL)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$10.31 and last traded at C$10.22, with a volume of 84466 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$10.00.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MTL shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Mullen Group from C$8.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Mullen Group from C$9.50 to C$10.75 and gave the company an “outperform market weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Mullen Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$9.50 to C$10.60 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$9.75 target price on shares of Mullen Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Mullen Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$10.89.

Get Mullen Group alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $946.39 million and a PE ratio of 18.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$9.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.71, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 2.93.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported C$0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$257.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$258.90 million. Analysts forecast that Mullen Group Ltd will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. Mullen Group’s payout ratio is currently 82.87%.

Mullen Group Company Profile (TSE:MTL)

Mullen Group Ltd. provides transportation and oilfield services in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Trucking/Logistics and Oilfield Services. The Trucking/Logistics segment transports general freight; cables, and pipe and steel products; and dry bulk commodities comprising cement and frac sand, as well as over-dimensional loads, such as heavy equipment, compressors and over-sized goods.

Recommended Story: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Mullen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mullen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.