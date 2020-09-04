Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) Given a €306.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €306.00 ($360.00) price target on Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) in a research report report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MEURV. Jefferies Financial Group set a €235.00 ($276.47) price objective on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Barclays set a €247.00 ($290.59) price objective on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank set a €225.00 ($264.71) target price on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €275.00 ($323.53) target price on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €233.69 ($274.93).

Munchener Ruckvers has a 52-week low of €164.50 ($193.53) and a 52-week high of €200.00 ($235.29).

Featured Story: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Munchener Ruckvers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Munchener Ruckvers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.