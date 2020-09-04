Myovant Sciences Ltd (NYSE:MYOV) Insider Sells $41,180.58 in Stock

Posted by on Sep 4th, 2020

Myovant Sciences Ltd (NYSE:MYOV) insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 2,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $41,180.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 138,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,761,900.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, June 23rd, Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 4,054 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $81,080.00.

Shares of NYSE:MYOV opened at $19.44 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.51 and a 200-day moving average of $13.90. Myovant Sciences Ltd has a twelve month low of $4.14 and a twelve month high of $22.07.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.31. Equities analysts forecast that Myovant Sciences Ltd will post -2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

MYOV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Myovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Myovant Sciences from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Myovant Sciences from $9.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Myovant Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Myovant Sciences from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.36.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYOV. FMR LLC increased its stake in Myovant Sciences by 340.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,881,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,409,000 after buying an additional 2,227,134 shares during the period. Cormorant Asset Management LP grew its position in Myovant Sciences by 30.0% in the first quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 2,600,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,630,000 after acquiring an additional 600,000 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in Myovant Sciences by 1.8% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,896,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,317,000 after acquiring an additional 32,960 shares in the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. grew its position in Myovant Sciences by 4.0% in the second quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 682,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,073,000 after acquiring an additional 26,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ghost Tree Capital LLC grew its position in Myovant Sciences by 30.0% in the first quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC now owns 585,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,417,000 after acquiring an additional 135,000 shares in the last quarter. 35.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Myovant Sciences Company Profile

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

Further Reading: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV)

Receive News & Ratings for Myovant Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myovant Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit