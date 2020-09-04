Myovant Sciences Ltd (NYSE:MYOV) Insider Sells $41,180.58 in Stock

Myovant Sciences Ltd (NYSE:MYOV) insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 2,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $41,180.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 138,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,761,900.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 23rd, Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 4,054 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $81,080.00.

Shares of NYSE:MYOV opened at $19.44 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.51 and a 200-day moving average of $13.90. Myovant Sciences Ltd has a twelve month low of $4.14 and a twelve month high of $22.07.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.31. Equities analysts forecast that Myovant Sciences Ltd will post -2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

MYOV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Myovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Myovant Sciences from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Myovant Sciences from $9.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Myovant Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Myovant Sciences from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.36.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYOV. FMR LLC increased its stake in Myovant Sciences by 340.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,881,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,409,000 after buying an additional 2,227,134 shares during the period. Cormorant Asset Management LP grew its position in Myovant Sciences by 30.0% in the first quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 2,600,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,630,000 after acquiring an additional 600,000 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in Myovant Sciences by 1.8% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,896,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,317,000 after acquiring an additional 32,960 shares in the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. grew its position in Myovant Sciences by 4.0% in the second quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 682,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,073,000 after acquiring an additional 26,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ghost Tree Capital LLC grew its position in Myovant Sciences by 30.0% in the first quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC now owns 585,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,417,000 after acquiring an additional 135,000 shares in the last quarter. 35.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Myovant Sciences Company Profile

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

