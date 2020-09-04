MyState Limited (ASX:MYS) Insider Purchases A$18,870.00 in Stock

MyState Limited (ASX:MYS) insider Andrea Waters acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$3.77 ($2.70) per share, for a total transaction of A$18,870.00 ($13,478.57).

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is A$3.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is A$4.38.

MyState Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services in Australia. The company operates through Banking, Wealth Management, and Corporate and Consolidation divisions. It offers banking products, including transactional savings accounts and fixed term deposits; home loans, personal loans, overdrafts, line of credit, and commercial products; and insurance products.

