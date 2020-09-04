National Bank Financial Boosts Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Price Target to C$83.00

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) had its target price raised by National Bank Financial from C$78.00 to C$83.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BMO. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$73.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$84.00 to C$87.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Cormark upped their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$70.00 to C$74.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Desjardins restated a hold rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$75.00 to C$86.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bank of Montreal presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$85.27.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

TSE BMO opened at C$81.42 on Tuesday. Bank of Montreal has a 52-week low of C$55.76 and a 52-week high of C$104.75. The company has a market capitalization of $47.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$76.67 and a 200-day moving average of C$75.68.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The bank reported C$1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.57 by C$0.28. The business had revenue of C$7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$6.03 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 7.9599999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.49%.

In related news, Director George Cope acquired 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$76.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$99,905.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,960 shares in the company, valued at C$2,071,876.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers, as well as wealth management products and services, such as insurance products.

Further Reading: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.