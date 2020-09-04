Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS) Short Interest Update

Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,190,000 shares, an increase of 38.1% from the July 30th total of 862,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 295,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days. Currently, 3.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NTUS. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Natus Medical from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Natus Medical in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Natus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

NASDAQ NTUS traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $18.16. The company had a trading volume of 9,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,856. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $614.77 million, a PE ratio of -917.54 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.47. Natus Medical has a 12 month low of $16.61 and a 12 month high of $34.89.

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $84.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.20 million. Natus Medical had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 6.05%. On average, research analysts expect that Natus Medical will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Natus Medical by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 907,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,801,000 after acquiring an additional 31,797 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Natus Medical by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 483,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,548,000 after acquiring an additional 33,109 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Natus Medical by 197.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 114,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after acquiring an additional 75,732 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in Natus Medical by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 58,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 16,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Natus Medical by 283.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 172,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,765,000 after buying an additional 127,607 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Natus Medical Company Profile

Natus Medical Incorporated provides neurology, newborn care, and hearing and balance assessment healthcare products and services worldwide. It offers products and services used for the screening, diagnosis, detection, treatment, monitoring, and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological dysfunction and neurosurgical treatments, epilepsy, sleep disorders, neuromuscular diseases, and balance and mobility disorders.

