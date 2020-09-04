Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) Major Shareholder John K. Jr. Scott Purchases 5,000 Shares of Stock

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) major shareholder John K. Jr. Scott purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Sunday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $25,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,047,162 shares in the company, valued at $40,235,810. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.85. 1,019 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 828,701. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc has a 12-month low of $0.53 and a 12-month high of $5.36.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01.

Several research analysts have commented on NAVB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective (up previously from $6.00) on shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 17th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NAVB. OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Navidea Biopharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $258,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Navidea Biopharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Navidea Biopharmaceuticals by 82.5% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 27,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 12,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Navidea Biopharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $246,000.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics. The company operates in two segments, Diagnostic Substances and Therapeutic Development Programs. The company develops Manocept platform to target the CD206 mannose receptor expressed on activated macrophages; and NAV4694, a fluorine-18 labeled positron emission tomography imaging agent for use as an aid in the imaging and evaluation of patients with signs or symptoms of Alzheimers disease and mild cognitive impairment.

