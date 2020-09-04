Needham & Company LLC Lowers NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) to Hold

Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on NPTN. Rosenblatt Securities restated a hold rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of NeoPhotonics in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine downgraded NeoPhotonics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. B. Riley downgraded NeoPhotonics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Raymond James downgraded NeoPhotonics from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price target on NeoPhotonics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. NeoPhotonics presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.93.

Get NeoPhotonics alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NPTN opened at $6.61 on Monday. NeoPhotonics has a 52-week low of $4.65 and a 52-week high of $10.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $344.98 million, a P/E ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.31.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. NeoPhotonics had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 4.13%. The firm had revenue of $103.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that NeoPhotonics will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Chiyue Cheung sold 12,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.87, for a total value of $112,356.29. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy Storrs Jenks sold 25,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total value of $260,596.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in NeoPhotonics during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in NeoPhotonics during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in NeoPhotonics during the second quarter valued at about $60,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in NeoPhotonics during the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in NeoPhotonics during the first quarter valued at about $79,000. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NeoPhotonics

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit, receive, and switch high speed digital optical signals for communications networks. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 100G (gigabits per second) and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; optical components for coherent systems, including narrow linewidth tunable transmit and local oscillator lasers (NLW-ITLA) that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission, as well as coherent micro-modulators, which encode the information on the intensity and phase of the optical beam; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent signals.

Featured Story: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for NeoPhotonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoPhotonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.