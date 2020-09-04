NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) PT Lowered to $6.50 at Rosenblatt Securities

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) had its target price lowered by Rosenblatt Securities from $9.00 to $6.50 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on NPTN. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of NeoPhotonics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of NeoPhotonics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC cut NeoPhotonics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday. B. Riley upgraded NeoPhotonics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James cut NeoPhotonics from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.93.

Get NeoPhotonics alerts:

NPTN stock opened at $6.61 on Tuesday. NeoPhotonics has a 52 week low of $4.65 and a 52 week high of $10.34. The company has a market capitalization of $358.36 million, a PE ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.31.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $103.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.20 million. NeoPhotonics had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The business’s revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that NeoPhotonics will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

In other NeoPhotonics news, COO Chiyue Cheung sold 12,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.87, for a total transaction of $112,356.29. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy Storrs Jenks sold 25,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $260,596.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in NeoPhotonics by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 924,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,706,000 after purchasing an additional 203,557 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of NeoPhotonics by 2.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,826,081 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,490,000 after buying an additional 68,259 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in NeoPhotonics by 154.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,446 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 12,409 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in NeoPhotonics in the first quarter valued at $285,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in NeoPhotonics by 17.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,500,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,394,000 after acquiring an additional 514,399 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

About NeoPhotonics

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit, receive, and switch high speed digital optical signals for communications networks. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 100G (gigabits per second) and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; optical components for coherent systems, including narrow linewidth tunable transmit and local oscillator lasers (NLW-ITLA) that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission, as well as coherent micro-modulators, which encode the information on the intensity and phase of the optical beam; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent signals.

Featured Story: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for NeoPhotonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoPhotonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.