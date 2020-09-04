NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) PT Lowered to $9.00 at MKM Partners

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) had its price target reduced by MKM Partners from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of NeoPhotonics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of NeoPhotonics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday. B. Riley upgraded shares of NeoPhotonics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of NeoPhotonics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of NeoPhotonics from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.93.

Shares of NYSE:NPTN opened at $6.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $358.36 million, a PE ratio of 22.59 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.13 and its 200 day moving average is $8.00. NeoPhotonics has a 52 week low of $4.65 and a 52 week high of $10.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $103.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.20 million. NeoPhotonics had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NeoPhotonics will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Timothy Storrs Jenks sold 25,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total value of $260,596.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Chiyue Cheung sold 12,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.87, for a total transaction of $112,356.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in NeoPhotonics by 4,963.0% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 15,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 14,740 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in NeoPhotonics by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,826,081 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,490,000 after buying an additional 68,259 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in NeoPhotonics during the 1st quarter worth $107,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in NeoPhotonics during the 1st quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC bought a new position in NeoPhotonics during the 1st quarter worth $1,338,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit, receive, and switch high speed digital optical signals for communications networks. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 100G (gigabits per second) and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; optical components for coherent systems, including narrow linewidth tunable transmit and local oscillator lasers (NLW-ITLA) that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission, as well as coherent micro-modulators, which encode the information on the intensity and phase of the optical beam; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent signals.

