NESTLE S A/S (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Lowered to “Neutral” at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler cut shares of NESTLE S A/S (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Societe Generale reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of NESTLE S A/S in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of NESTLE S A/S in a research note on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of NESTLE S A/S in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NESTLE S A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $135.00.

NESTLE S A/S stock opened at $119.93 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $343.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.01, a PEG ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $119.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.98. NESTLE S A/S has a 52 week low of $88.00 and a 52 week high of $122.63.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NSRGY. Montag & Caldwell LLC raised its position in shares of NESTLE S A/S by 2.4% in the second quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Violich Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in NESTLE S A/S by 1.2% during the second quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Dempze Nancy E boosted its stake in NESTLE S A/S by 0.4% during the first quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 27,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,787,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in NESTLE S A/S by 2.1% during the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holistic Financial Partners boosted its stake in NESTLE S A/S by 2.7% during the second quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 4,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

NESTLE S A/S Company Profile

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and Nestlé Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

