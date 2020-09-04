Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) PT Lowered to $6.00 at Wedbush

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) had its price target reduced by Wedbush from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Newmark Group’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.15 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.25 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Newmark Group from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Newmark Group from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Newmark Group from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Newmark Group from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Newmark Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.75.

Get Newmark Group alerts:

NMRK stock opened at $4.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $790.52 million, a P/E ratio of 3.37, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.10. Newmark Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.49 and a fifty-two week high of $13.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.11). Newmark Group had a return on equity of 37.00% and a net margin of 3.98%. Equities analysts anticipate that Newmark Group will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 25th. Newmark Group’s payout ratio is 2.47%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in Newmark Group by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 271,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after buying an additional 74,747 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Newmark Group by 936.7% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,069,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,544,000 after acquiring an additional 966,054 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Newmark Group by 1,285.6% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 9,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 8,511 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Newmark Group by 16.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,167,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,963,000 after acquiring an additional 163,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Newmark Group in the second quarter worth $1,657,000. 54.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Newmark Group

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. Its investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment sales; and agency leasing, property management, valuation and advisory, and diligence and underwriting, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, debt and structured finance, and loan sales under the Newmark Knight Frank name.

Featured Article: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Newmark Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmark Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.